Myrtle Beach, Horry County settle dispute over hospitality fee collection

Nearly two years after the City of Myrtle Beach first sued Horry County over its collection of a 1.5% hospitality fee on hotel stays and other accommodations, the two sides both announced Friday that they’d reached a new settlement agreement.

Details of the settlement were not immediately available Friday morning because other local governments in Horry County are party to the suit and their councils must approve the settlement before it’s made public. Horry County Council and Myrtle Beach City Council both held special meetings Friday morning to approve the settlement, and both council’s approved the agreement unanimously, signaling expected agreement by the others.

“I do think this is good agreement for everyone involved,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “I may not agree with everything that’s in it…but I wholeheartedly believe that this is a good agreement for everyone involved.”

Despite few details of the settlement being available, news of the agreement is significant because it could mark the conclusion of a nearly two-year-long lawsuit between Horry County’s municipal governments over millions of dollars in collected revenues. Other municipalities in the county have joined the suit.

The suit originated in March 2019 when Myrtle Beach accused Horry County of illegally collecting a 1.5% hospitality fee on hotel stays and other accommodations in the county beginning in 2017. The county had collected that fee since 1997 as a means to pay for roads and other transportation infrastructure as part of its original RIDE program. That program was intended to run for about 20 years, but the county voted to extend it for another six years in 2016, with the program now set to end in 2022.

Since the implementation of the original RIDE program, Horry County has enacted two additional transportation programs, RIDE 2 and RIDE 3, though it continued to collect the 1.5% hospitality fee in the county’s cities.

In 2018, Horry County Council voted to spend $30 million of the additional hospitality fee collections on Interstate 73, the controversial interstate extension that could bring floods of new tourists from northern states closer to the beach.

In the suit, Myrtle Beach argued that the county should not have been allowed to continue to collect the hospitality fee, let alone dedicate the revenues to certain projects, past 2017 without the consent of the other municipalities. Around $19 million was collected via the fee between the end of the RIDE program and the March 2019 start of the lawsuit.

In addition to settling how the fee collections would be divvied up, the suit also sought answers on what to do with the $19 million already collected. In September 2020, it appeared the city and county had reached a settlement in the case. While the municipalities had agreed on a scheme for distributing the fee collection, they chose to leave the question of what to do with the $19 million up to the courts. Myrtle Beach wanted some of the money used for attorney fees, while the county wanted all of that money given to the municipalities.

A state Supreme Court judge threw a curve ball in December, tossing the settlement and saying the municipalities had to figure out all matters related to the fee before a settlement could be approved. That move also caused budget-related headaches for Horry County and Myrtle Beach as both work to draft their first budgets after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each has lost millions due to the pandemic and a delay on collecting the hospitality fee revenue threatened to continue 2020’s budget deficits into 2021.

“We have all been greatly affected by COVID-19 and the work that has happened this past year to get to this point today is a collaborative effort between the county and the City of Myrtle Beach and we thank them for agreeing to come to the table so we can do what’s best for everyone concerned,” Bethune said Friday.

Friday’s announcement appears as though it could be the final agreement on how both the fee collections and $19 million are distributed among the municipalities.

Members of the Myrtle Beach City Council said at a special meeting Friday morning that the deal wasn’t perfect, but was good for all involved.

“This is a compromise. This is clearly not what either side aimed for in the beginning,” said Myrtle Beach Council member Gregg Smith. “(But) I’m happy to come to this conclusion.”

City Council member Michael Chestnut added: “I’m looking forward to getting this thing over with.”

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more details become available.