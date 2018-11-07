Election 2018: A quick Wednesday morning update on Horry election winners

Election day has come and gone, and Horry County voters have picked their new leaders. The unofficial results were not fully tallied until after midnight Wednesday.

While the results will not be official until Friday morning, here is what you need to know to start your Wednesday:

County council

Horry County Council only had one contested election on the ballot, incumbent Harold Phillips versus challenger Orton Bellamy. As of the unofficial results, Bellamy won the race in an upset win, flipping a historically Democrat-held seat.

He is the first Republican to hold the seat in 30 years. Although Bellamy ran as a Democrat in a previous election, he said that his military background and family history is why he decided to run as a Republican this time. He hopes to prioritize the well-being of public safety officials.

Johnny Gardner officially is now the county chairman-elect as he had no Democrat challenger, despite being the challenger in the June primary.

All the other races were uncontested and the incumbents won. Council men Harold Worley, Tyler Servant, Bill Howard, Al Allen and Johnny Vaught have been re-elected for the next four years.

School board

Two Horry County Board of Education races were contested Tuesday. Incumbent Holly Heniford defeated challenger Micah Gore, and incumbent Neil James beat challenger Shakedra Jenerette

Ken Richardson won the uncontested race for the chairman seat. He is joined by Janet Graham, Helen Smith, Ray Winters and Sherrie Todd in winning their unchallenged races for school board.





State & national

The South Carolina House of Representatives Horry County delegation had two contested races. Both incumbents won their races.

Russell Fry won re-election against challenger Robin Gause. Heather Crawford won against challenger Cameron Ventura.

Several races in the Horry delegation to the House of Representatives also were uncontested. Winners of these races include: Alan Clemmons, Jackie Hayes, Tim McGinnis, Lucas Atkinson, Jeff Johnson, Carl Anderson, William Bailey and Kevin Hardee.

Tom Rice took the United States House of Representatives District 7 seat, beating challenger Robert Williams.

Referendum

The main referendum question on Horry ballots passed by large margins.

Horry County voters overwhelmingly support implementing some sort of impact fee on new developments within the county.

Full results can be found on scvotes.org. The results will be made official Friday after a 10 a.m. meeting of the Horry County Board of Elections.