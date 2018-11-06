2018 Midterms: Results for the local, contested Horry County elections

Here are the unofficial results for contested Horry County races as they stand.
These results only represent ballots cast in Horry and will be updated as precincts report in:
U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
Robert Williams: 24,762
Tom Rice: 52,762
S.C. House of Representatives, District 55
Heather Crawford: 8,069
Cameron Ventura: 2,530
S.C. House of Representatives, District 106
Russell Fry: 10,069
Robin Gause: 4,227
County Council, District 7
Harold Phillips: 3,149
Orton Bellamy: 3,745
Horry County Board of Education, District 1
Micah Gore: 1,743
Holly Heniford: 4,233
Horry County Board of Education, District 10
Shakedra Jenerette: 2,023
Neil James: 5,805
Impact Fees, advisory question #1
In Favor: 51,403
Opposed: 20,053
Socastee district, advisory question #2
In Favor: 5,299
Opposed: 2,356
Comments