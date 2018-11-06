Voters discuss what brought them to the polls Tuesday

Voting is among the core responsibilities for citizens of the United States, and you can exercise your right today by voting. Polls close at 7 p.m., but as long as you’re in line by then, you can vote.
By
Up Next
By

Local

2018 Midterms: Results for the local, contested Horry County elections

By Tyler Fleming

tfleming@thesunnews.com

November 06, 2018 08:17 PM

Here are the unofficial results for contested Horry County races as they stand.

These results only represent ballots cast in Horry and will be updated as precincts report in:

U.S. House of Representatives, District 7

Robert Williams: 24,762

Tom Rice: 52,762

S.C. House of Representatives, District 55

Heather Crawford: 8,069

Cameron Ventura: 2,530

S.C. House of Representatives, District 106

Russell Fry: 10,069

Robin Gause: 4,227

County Council, District 7

Harold Phillips: 3,149

Orton Bellamy: 3,745

Horry County Board of Education, District 1

Micah Gore: 1,743

Holly Heniford: 4,233

Horry County Board of Education, District 10

Shakedra Jenerette: 2,023

Neil James: 5,805

Impact Fees, advisory question #1

In Favor: 51,403

Opposed: 20,053

Socastee district, advisory question #2

In Favor: 5,299

Opposed: 2,356

