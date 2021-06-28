National

Baby seriously injured when boat crashes on Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say

A baby was injured on Lake of the Ozarks when a boat crashed into a bridge pillar, ejecting all four passengers, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Photo by Getty Images.
A baby was injured on Lake of the Ozarks when a boat crashed into a bridge pillar, ejecting all four passengers, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Photo by Getty Images. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A baby was seriously injured at Lake of the Ozarks when a boat smashed into a bridge pillar, officials say.

The boat, driven by a 55-year-old Texas man, crashed into a bridge pillar Friday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The collision ejected all four occupants.

The infant, from Colgate, Wisconsin, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A 36-year-old woman and 43-year-old man from the same city had minor injuries.

The boat, which had “extensive” damage, was towed away, officials say.

A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol did not provide an update on the baby’s condition on Monday.

Lake of the Ozarks is a popular recreation area about 150 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  

National

Tropical Storm Danny strengthens as it nears South Carolina

June 28, 2021 7:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service