51-year-old drowns after floodwaters sweep Jeep off Missouri road, officials say

Jolene Fader, 51, of Gower drowned after a Jeep was swept off a road by floodwaters in Clinton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Photo from Clinton County Sheriff’s Offie on Facebook.

A Missouri woman drowned after floodwaters swept a Jeep she was in off the road into a creek, officials say.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said the vehicle with four occupants was swept off a road into Castile Creek late Friday near Gower, stranding them for hours overnight.

One of the occupants reached a nearby home to call for help on Saturday morning. Fish said he believed the occupants had to wait for floodwaters to recede.

Clinton County deputies and Gower firefighters rescued two of the occupants, but the fourth occupant died, the sheriff’s office said.

Jolene Fader, a 51-year-old Gower resident, drowned after she was unable to escape the Jeep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding across northwest Missouri last week. The Missouri Highway Patrol conducted nearly 30 water rescues in the area between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Authorities urged drivers not to drive into floodwaters.

More rain is in forecast for the Kansas City area until Friday.