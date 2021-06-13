Wife hires ‘hitman’ to kill husband — on a $100-a-week installment plan, PA cops say

The “hitman’s” fee was $4,000, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Pennsylvania woman negotiating for a “hitman” to kill her husband couldn’t raise the full $4,000 fee, police say.

So she offered an undercover officer posing as a killer-for-hire $100 a week until the balance was paid instead, Allentown police said in a press release.

Claudia F. Carrion, 44, was arrested Thursday after making a $100 down payment to kill her husband, whom she accused of abuse, police said in the release.

Carrion, who told the undercover officer she had tried to arrange an earlier hit on her husband but it “did not work out,” Lehigh Valley Live reported.

A confidential informant had informed police that Carrion was trying to hire a hitman, leading to the undercover operation, the release said.

She faces charges including solicitation to commit homicide and was booked into jail on $500,000 bail, according to the release.