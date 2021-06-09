Trooper texted woman’s nudes to himself from her seized phone, Minnesota officials say

A former Minnesota state trooper pleaded guilty to texting a woman’s nudes to himself from her seized phone.

A former Minnesota state trooper pleaded guilty Tuesday to sending nude photos of a woman from her phone to his own while she was being detained.

Investigators say that Albert Kuehne, 37, responded to a car wreck in March 2020 in Minneapolis, and the Minnesota State Patrol officer arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion she had been driving under the influence, news outlets reported. It was then that Kuehne took the woman’s phone and texted the private photos to himself.

The woman was treated at a hospital and released, and then returned home to find her boyfriend using her laptop, the Star Tribune reported. Her phone was linked to the computer and recorded that nude photos of hers had been sent to an unknown number.

Her boyfriend dialed the mystery digits and the man on the other end identified himself as Kuehne, according to the outlet. They contacted authorities, and when investigators seized Kuehne’s phone, they found three photos of the victim on the device.

Kuehne was charged in June 2020 with stalking with bias, but due to a plea deal he fulfilled with Tuesday’s admission, the charge has been downgraded to nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, KSTP reported, a gross misdemeanor.

The case will now be handled in Veterans Court later this month, according to the outlet.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it fired Kuehne in October, calling his alleged conduct “reprehensible,” the station reported.