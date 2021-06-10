‘Masterpiece’ mansion with vanishing walls on California market for $17M. Look inside

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Some masterpieces prove that art doesn’t just hang on hooks inside museums – they can also dot the rolling hills of Southern California. One architectural work of art has hit the Beverly Hills market for $16.995 million.

Five bedrooms and 5.5-plus bathrooms are sprawled across the 7,000-square-foot mansion with unique features like disappearing glass walls.

Indoor/outdoor

“It’s so sexy, the way everything opens up to the outdoors,” listing agent Enzo Ricciardelli with Sotheby’s International Realty–Pacific Palisades Brokerage said to Mansion Global.

Kitchen

“This property is a masterpiece of light and design,” the listing on Realtor.com describes. “This gorgeous single-story modern marvel features impeccable high-end finishes including an owners suite showcasing Snaidero closets, wellness spa, and a Yoga deck off the suite, Fleetwood vanishing walls of glass, grand-scale chefs Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, and a stunning 600-bottle wine wall, multi-zone interior/exterior sound system.”

Bedroom

There is also a motor court, a screen room and bar for entertaining guests.

Bathroom

“A lot of these amenities are things people used to look for in a hotel and now want in a home,” Ricciardelli said.

Office