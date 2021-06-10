Get it before it’s gone: ‘Risky’ house on edge of ocean up for sale in Massachusetts

The fans of the Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” went wild on the comment section of this particular listing. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A home built in a... questionable location has hit the Scituate, Massachusetts market for $929,999. Even though it’s surrounded by the majestic blue of the Atlantic ocean, the charming cottage-like beach house might unnerve those who fear, you know, big waves.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Welcome to the Summer Wind beach house — nearly an acre of private ocean front property located between Egypt + Mann Hill Beach,” the listing said. “From sunrise to sunset come enjoy this breathtakingly beautiful view of the ocean. Walk thru the front door to panoramic views of the water or step on to your deck and feel that ocean breeze.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This house was tastefully renovated - from the spectacular kitchen, to the shiplap walls, and stunning light fixtures this house has it all.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are featured across the 1,674-square-foot bite-sized house with insanely stunning views from almost every window.

While nothing beats the scenic setting of the estate, folks on the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” had plenty to say about its proximity to the very large, and unpredictable, body of water.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Climate Change Deniers Preferred,” joked one comment.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The insurance companies will laugh and laugh and laugh when the new owners try to insure it,” said another.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Scituate makes the news every year because houses are always swept out to sea here,” observed another. “Streets are known to flood pretty badly too.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I’d def book a week as a vacation rental but too risky to buy,” said one comment.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Can you imagine trying to have furniture/appliances delivered? ‘Yes, we have stairs. Oh! And you need to deliver it during low tide,’” joked one person.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I just watched ‘Deep Impact’ last weekend so that would be a NO for me,” said another.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I want a beach house but this is a little too literal,” observed another. “I don’t want to roll out of bed into a shark’s mouth.”