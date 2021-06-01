Treasure hunter needs only seconds to find lost engagement ring, Georgia officials say

Local treasure hunter Brian Harper (left) and his metal detector are credited with locating a woman’s lost engagement ring on a beach in Tybee Island, Georgia. Image courtesy of Tybee Lifeguards

A family heirloom was buried among the sands of a Georgia beach until a local treasure hunter stepped in — and found it within 10 seconds.

Beachgoer Katherine Keen was packing up after spending the day at Tybee Island on Sunday when she noticed something was missing: her diamond engagement ring, Tybee Lifeguards wrote on Facebook.

A friend of hers flagged down lifeguard Todd Horne and alerted him to the situation. Horne then put out a call to fellow lifeguards to keep their eyes peeled for anyone using a metal detector.

Brian Harper, one of the “regular treasure hunters” in the area, was spotted near the piers and brought to the area where Keen had lost her ring. Using his metal detector, he was able to locate it in a matter of seconds.

Officials said fellow beachgoers helped keep Keen encouraged that her ring would be found until, ultimately, her “prayers were answered.”

Horne said he thought it would be impossible to find such a small piece of jewelry “with tens of thousands of patrons stomping all over the beach” on Memorial Day weekend. He said assisting with the find was “by far the best event I can remember” in his 15 years as a lifeguard.

“I didn’t know this woman but I definitely prayed that God would grant a miracle so she could get her ring back,” Horne wrote on Facebook. “God doesn’t always answer the way we would like Him too but He did in this case.”