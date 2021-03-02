‘Devastated’ by lost engagement ring, Georgia couple gets big surprise from community

Social media users helped a couple who lost an engagement ring in Georgia. Anna Davis

A couple “devastated” when their engagement ring fell out of the box got a big surprise in coastal Georgia.

Anna Davis, 23, said she was on Tybee Island over the weekend when her partner dropped to one knee and proposed. She said “yes,” but the special moment was short lived.

“Unfortunately, my beautiful ring somehow fell out of the box when we hugged and the ring is now lost,” Davis wrote Sunday on Facebook.

The couple eventually tracked down the ring, thanks to people who pitched in to help.

The day after the ring went missing, Davis shared her story in a Tybee Island Facebook group. As of Tuesday morning, the post garnered more than 2,800 shares and dozens of comments, including several from people who offered help or shared well wishes for the couple.

“I’m so sorry,” one person commented. “Congrats tho! Rings are replaceable.... good guys aren’t!”

Another person wrote: “We looked all morning and until about 1:30...no luck with the metal detector. We’ll look again!! So sad this happened to you guys. We were telling folks about it, especially those with kiddos digging in the sand.”

UPDATE!!!!! Thanks to so many sweet people who went and searched for my ring. Sweet Mr. Foy here found my ring within 20... Posted by Anna Davis on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Soon, word about the missing ring got to a man who rushed to the beach where Davis’ fiancé proposed. She said the man used an engagement picture the couple’s photographer took to pinpoint the spot where the ring dropped.

After a 20-minute search, he found a ring about 1 inch below the sand.

“I immediately started crying,” she told McClatchy News on Tuesday. “We had been praying hard for a ring miracle.”

With the search for the ring in the rearview mirror, Davis said she and her fiancé plan to get married in the tourist hotspot of Savannah.