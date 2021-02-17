Texans share their winter storm horror stories as millions remain without electricity

Those across the state of Texas are sharing their winter storm horror stories on Twitter. Screen grab from @ThomasBlackGG

Millions of people are isolated in the freezing dark, water in some cities must be boiled before drinking, grocery store lines wrap around buildings, roads are treacherous — and Texans have gone from frustrated to impatient to downright angry.

In the rare moments the sun peeks out from behind the achromatic clouds, reflecting off the sheet of white covering much of the Texas, from the beaches of Galveston to every inch of Dallas-Fort Worth, blinding those who are no more used to it than a goldfish is used to land.

Either trapped inside or run out of their homes due to lack of electricity or exploding water pipes, people are taking to Twitter to share their horrifying stories of living through a record-setting winter storm.

This is how cold it is at my Apartment.



As a Texan, yes, I'm certainly not built for this. I don't even care. pic.twitter.com/FMt8imglJp — (@ThomasBlackGG) February 16, 2021

Across the state, people are dealing with burst water pipes in their homes and even in their hotel rooms. In Austin, the Austin Fire Department is no longer responding to broken water pipes due to too many reports across the city, KVUE said.

The finger pointing has already begun as people — including politicians — look for someone to blame regarding Texas’ power grid with a majority of fingers pointing in the direction of Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), CNN reports.

“This was a total failure by ERCOT,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Tuesday. “These are the experts. These are engineers in the power industry. These aren’t bureaucrats or whatever the case may be. These are specialists, and government has to rely upon on these specialists to be able to deliver in these types of situations.”

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that failure of the Texas grid was due to operators not seeing the need to prepare for cold weather as republicans placed the blame on frozen wind turbines.

This is what happens when you force the grid to rely in part on wind as a power source. When weather conditions get bad as they did this week, intermittent renewable energy like wind isn’t there when you need it.https://t.co/glCm3K0xyp — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) February 16, 2021

The anger over the power situation exploded on Twitter and those with and without electricity shared their thoughts on the matter.

The Texas grid got crushed because its operators didn’t see the need to prepare for cold weather and TX decided to not be part of the national grid and do it their way ... but you can carry loaded military weapons anywhere you want so there's that! — Frank - 'Love, Children, Planet' - Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) February 17, 2021 “We are nearing a failed state in Texas. And it has nothing to do with God, or natural disasters. It has everything to do with the leadership and those in the positions of public trust who have failed us,” Beto O'Rourke says about the Texas power grid.https://t.co/UrWyYfIBEt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 17, 2021 Texas' lieutenant governor said older Texans should sacrifice themselves to the coronavirus to save the economy.



Rick Perry says Texans should be willing to freeze to death to preserve an unregulated power grid.



Texas politicians keep demanding human sacrifices and it's weird. https://t.co/C3i5nNOVwt — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 17, 2021

Some Texans, they are a resourceful bunch, are making the most of of a bad situation, using the snow-covered streets as a ski slope.