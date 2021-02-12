J.J. Watt, Houston Texans part ways after 10 years. ‘Truly feel like you’re my family’

The Houston Texans will release veteran defensive end J.J. Watt, it was announced Friday. AP

The Houston Texans are releasing three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt. In a Twitter video released Friday, Watt said that he asked the team for his release and that the sides mutually agreed to part ways.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said in the video.

Watt played for Central Michigan and the University of Wisconsin before skipping his senior season to enter the 2011 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the first round by the Texans. During his time in Houston, Watt established himself as one of the greatest defensive ends in league history.

“I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before and now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it,” Watt continued in the video. “The way that you guys have treated me — aside from draft night, you guys booed me on draft night — every day after that you treated me like family. And I truly feel like you’re my family.”

Since 2015, Watt has dealt with a plethora of season-ending injuries which hindered his performance on the field. These included torn muscles in his torso, groin and upper legs, a herniated disk in his back, a tibial plateau fracture and a torn pectoral.

During the 2020 season, Watt made it clear that he wasn’t interested in playing for a team that is “going through a rebuild,” ESPN reported.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that I don’t have 10 years left in this league,” Watt said in November. “I personally believe that I do have a few more great ones left in me. But you also can’t ... I’m not looking to rebuild. I’m looking to go after a championship, and that’s what I want to do.”

Watt has one year left on his contract and is owed $17.5 million in 2021 (his salary is not guaranteed, according to ESPN).

“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history,” Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement.

“I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon.’ For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston.”

