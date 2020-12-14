National
Betting odds released for Cleveland MLB team’s new name. Here are the early favorites
The Cleveland Indians announced on Monday that it has decided to change its controversial name of 105 years, team owner Paul Dolan confirmed in a statement posted on social media.
The decision came after a process of “conversations with fans, local and national Native American groups, Cleveland civic leaders, corporate sponsors and leading Native American researchers,” according to MLB.com.
“Our role is to unite the community,” Dolan said to MLB.com. “There is a credible number of people in this community who are upset by our name, are hurt by our name, and there is no reason for our franchise to bear a name that is divisive.”
Dolan told the Associated Press that while no new name has been chosen yet, the name “Tribe” is completely off the table.
“It’s not going to be a half-step away from the Indians,” Dolan said. “We will not have a Native American-themed name.”
Betting odds
While some popular sports betting sites released their first round of odds back in July following the announcement that the team was in discussions to ultimately change its name, sites like Bovada, Sportsbook.ag and Sportsbetting.ag were given a boost today with the official announcement.
Here are some of the heavy favorites for the team’s new moniker:
Cleveland Baseball Team
Why go big when you can just go... generic. It seemed to work for the Washington Football Team when it shifted its identity earlier this year.
And, when the announcement was made by Cleveland, Washington threw in its two cents on Twitter.
Bovada: +130
Sportsbook.ag: +500
Sportsbetting.ag: -200
Spiders
Blue Sox
There’s already a Red and White Sox, so why not complete the trifecta and toss in Blue? Unless you’re a baseball fan who confuses easily.
Bovada: +1100
Sportsbook.ag: +900
Sportsbetting.ag: +1000
Cuyahogas
Makes sense when the popular Cuyahoga River flows through Cleveland.
Sportsbook.ag: +2000
Sportsbetting.ag: +2000
Buckeyes
Aside from the fact that Ohio State already has an unofficial monopoly in this particular mascot, there’s a compelling case behind this choice; it would pay homage to the Negro Leagues.
Bovada: +2000
Sportsbook.ag: +1200
Sportsbetting.ag: +2000
Naps
This name honors Napoleon “Nap” Lajoie, who was Cleveland’s first shining star in the American League. He was so popular that the team changed its name from Bronchos to Napoleons (Naps for short) when he was with the team.
Bovada: +1400
Sportsbook.ag: +1000
Sportsbetting.ag: +1200
