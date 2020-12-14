NBA star Chris Paul gets millions for Texas mansion. Take a look at the stunning estate

Chris Paul has officially closed the Houston book with the sale of his Texas mansion. Screen grab from Compass

It’s been almost two years since NBA superstar Chris Paul played for the Houston Rockets and it appears he finally took care of some unfinished business: unloading his Texas mansion.

Outside Screen grab from Compass

A month after the Rockets booted Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the All-Star guard listed the 10,000 square-foot mansion just west of Houston for $8.3 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. The listing says it sold for $7.2 million.

Marble fireplace Screen grab from Compass

He wasn’t there long. He bought the house a few months before signing his $160-million extension with Houston in 2018.

Wine rack. Screen grab from Compass

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom modern mansion sits on an acre in Bayou Woods, and comes with a library, game room, 750 bottle wine cellar and a 2,000-square-foot movie theater. The backyard, a treat for the eyes, has a cabana, swimming pool and spa.

Cabana Screen grab from Compass

“The layout of the interiors is uniquely calculated; sitting room, dining room, wet bar and wine storage,” American Luxury said of the home. “Kitchen, dayroom and family room follow. Despite the measured layout and space definition, the living style arises from a very open, flowing feel, enhanced by the use of steel-framed windows.”

FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) is interviewed during an NBA basketball media day in Oklahoma City, in this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Sue Ogrocki AP

CP3, who now plays for the Phoenix Suns, has an impressive resume to match his taste in real estate: After graduating from Wake Forest, he was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005. Since then, he’s earned a plethora of notable awards, including NBA Rookie of the Year, All-Star Game Most Valuable Player and two Olympic gold medals. Paul also served as president of the National Basketball Players Association in 2013.