Accused carjacker beating police dog with pistol is killed by deputy, Texas cops say

A carjacking in Texas ended in tragedy early Monday morning.

Police say it was around 2:30 a.m. when a group of carjackers beat and fired a shot at a man before taking his car in the Houston suburb of Channelview, KTRK reported. A K-9 deputy located the car, but suspects ran as he approached.

The deputy released his police dog, which chased down one of the suspects. When the police dog caught up, the carjacker began repeatedly beating the dog with his pistol, police say, continuing even when a deputy demanded he stop, KRIV reported. That’s when police say the deputy fired a shot at the carjacker, striking and killing him, the TV station reported.

“[He] began striking the K-9 with a pistol, brandishing the weapon at that point,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a Twitter post. “We don’t know if there was gunfire exchanged, but our deputy did fire at least a shot striking the individual and he was pronounced deceased.”

Officials believe the suspect who was killed was in his late teens or early twenties, KPRC reported. The suspect’s pistol was found and officials arrested a second suspect, but two other men are still on the loose, KPRC reported. Neither the deputy, K-9 or carjacking victim were injured.