Raccoon gets its face stuck in metal can. Kansas City police officer comes to the rescue
To some, they’re raccoons. To others, they’re trash pandas.
But to a police officer in Kansas City, Kansas, a raccoon is just another citizen in need.
Police officers encountered a raccoon at 43rd and Mission Road in Kansas City, but something wasn’t right, they said in a post on Instagram.
The critter’s face was stuck inside of a metal can.
So Officer Stanturf leaped to action. He freed the raccoon from the jaws of the can and sent him merrily on his way, but not before snapping a quick photo of his new friend.
