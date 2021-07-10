2 pedestrians hit crossing Myrtle Beach road in hospital with serious injuries

Around 10:20 p.m. Friday night Myrtle Beach police responded to Oak Street near 21st Avenue in response to pedestrians being hit by a car.

The tow people were crossing Oak Street, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest. Both were taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.”

Vest told The Sun News that the car stayed on the scene but did not say whether they were planning any charges.

Last week, a pedestrian was killed crossing Ocean Boulevard. The driver of the squatted truck stayed on the scene as well. No charges have been announced in that death either, neither has the name of the dead pedestrian.