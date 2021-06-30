Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Ocean Boulevard

A person walking on Ocean Boulevard was hit by a truck while crossing the road late Tuesday night has died, Myrtle Beach police said. Dreamstime via TNS

Master Cpl. Thomas Vest announced the death at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. He also said there is an ongoing investigation into the death and that the driver of the truck stayed on the scene after the crash.

Ocean Boulevard closed between 27th Ave North and 29th Avenue North while officers investigated a traffic collision involving a pedestrian, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Dept.

Myrtle Beach police were called around 8:40 p.m. about a pick-up truck that struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.