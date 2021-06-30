Crime

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Ocean Boulevard

A person walking on Ocean Boulevard was hit by a truck while crossing the road late Tuesday night has died, Myrtle Beach police said.
A person walking on Ocean Boulevard was hit by a truck while crossing the road late Tuesday night has died, Myrtle Beach police said. Dreamstime via TNS

A person walking on Ocean Boulevard was hit by a truck while crossing the road late Tuesday night has died, Myrtle Beach police said.

Master Cpl. Thomas Vest announced the death at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. He also said there is an ongoing investigation into the death and that the driver of the truck stayed on the scene after the crash.

Ocean Boulevard closed between 27th Ave North and 29th Avenue North while officers investigated a traffic collision involving a pedestrian, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Dept.

Myrtle Beach police were called around 8:40 p.m. about a pick-up truck that struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service