There’s a vacant seat on Horry County school board. Here’s how you can file to fill it

Horry County Schools is looking for a new board member to fill a vacant seat.

The district 3 seat was left empty following the death of board member Ray Winters, who died of COVID-19 complications in mid-August.

Since Winters’ term wasn’t over at the time of his death, his replacement will be appointed instead of elected. The term will last until the 2022 general election, when Winters’ term was originally set to expire.

After the board receives filing materials, members will review them on October 11, and interview chosen candidates November 1. Board members will then elect by majority vote one person to fill the vacancy.

To be eligible to fill the seat, applicants must live in district 3, which includes the following Horry County election precincts:

Carolina Forest #1 (split district)

Coastal Lane #1

Coastal Lane #2

Emerald Forest #1 (split district)

Emerald Forest #2

Jet Port #1 (split district)

Jet Port #2 (split district)

Myrtlewood #1

Sea Oats #1

Sea Oats #2

Carolina Bays (split district)

A filing form and four reference letters must be submitted online or delivered to Horry County Schools at 335 Four Mile Road, P.O. Box 260005, Conway, SC. The deadline to file is 4:30 p.m. on October 7 if submitting in person, or 11:59 p.m. October 7 if submitting online.