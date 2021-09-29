Education

There’s a vacant seat on Horry County school board. Here’s how you can file to fill it

Horry County Schools is looking for a new board member to fill a vacant seat.

The district 3 seat was left empty following the death of board member Ray Winters, who died of COVID-19 complications in mid-August.

Since Winters’ term wasn’t over at the time of his death, his replacement will be appointed instead of elected. The term will last until the 2022 general election, when Winters’ term was originally set to expire.

After the board receives filing materials, members will review them on October 11, and interview chosen candidates November 1. Board members will then elect by majority vote one person to fill the vacancy.

To be eligible to fill the seat, applicants must live in district 3, which includes the following Horry County election precincts:

A filing form and four reference letters must be submitted online or delivered to Horry County Schools at 335 Four Mile Road, P.O. Box 260005, Conway, SC. The deadline to file is 4:30 p.m. on October 7 if submitting in person, or 11:59 p.m. October 7 if submitting online.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
