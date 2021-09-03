Coastal Carolina University reports a record number of COVID cases in a week

Coastal Carolina University had a record spike in the number of coronavirus cases recorded among students during the second week of classes in the fall semester.

The university reported Friday 117 positive COVID-19 cases among students for the week ending 5 p.m. Wednesday, which is nearly double the number of positive cases reported during the first full week of classes.

There were seven additional cases among faculty and staff, and one positive case among school affiliates performing services on campus. The 125 total cases are the most reported in a week at the university since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous high was 82 reported on Sept. 18, 2020.

Classes began Aug. 18, and for the week of Aug. 19-25 there were 62 reported positive cases among students and 13 among faculty and staff.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CCU does not have required testing for the general student population and employees. The cumulative numbers reflect the combined totals of university symptomatic testing results per SC Department of Health and Environmental Control guidance, regular surveillance testing of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results self-reported by students, employees and affiliates.

The spike in cases resulted in 121 students in resident housing being placed in isolation as of Wednesday and 90 being in quarantine, according to the university. Since July 29, 37 resident students have been released from isolation and 102 have been released from quarantine.

Coastal is requiring students and faculty to wear masks indoors on campus this semester in response to the proliferation of the coronavirus’ Delta variant and a rise in cases in Horry County.

The mandate applies to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in all spaces across campus except for private offices and assigned residential rooms and apartments. An exception applies for those who are actively eating inside a campus dining facility.

The mask rule does not apply to outdoor events, however, and more than 16,000 attended Coastal’s home football opener against Citadel on Thursday night at Brooks Stadium, including several thousand students who were packed into the student section of the stadium.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

CCU is offering incentives to promote student vaccinations. The Teal Nation Vaccinations Incentives Program is awarding four $2,500 scholarships each week for 10 weeks in the fall semester and 10 weeks in the spring, totaling 80 scholarships. It is also awarding two scholarships providing full tuition, room and board for one semester at CCU.

The spread of COVID through Horry County Schools — with nearly a quarter of all students in quarantine earlier this week — has led the school district to switch this week from in-person to distance learning. at several schools.