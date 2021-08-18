Coastal Carolina will require all individuals to wear masks indoors on campus

Jeremy Murray of Chicago, Illinois gets help from his mother Julie Murray moving into Traditions Hall at Coastal Carolina University on Aug. 12, 2020. Students will be required to wear masks indoors on campus as the 2021 fall semester begins Wednesday. August 12, 2020. jlee@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina University will require all individuals to wear masks indoors for the start of the fall semester, which begins Wednesday.

The school’s board of trustees approved an indoor mask mandate at an emergency meeting Tuesday night.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina ruled Tuesday afternoon that public universities in the state, including the University of South Carolina, have the right to require all students to wear masks inside to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus.

All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings indoors at CCU.

The mandate applies to all spaces across campus except for private offices and assigned residential rooms, suites, and apartments. An exception to the mask requirement will also apply for those who are actively eating inside a campus dining facility.

The university stated in a release: “We are mindful of the surging Delta variant all around us and want to do all we can to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff, and students. We will continue to monitor conditions and will update this policy as the situation requires.

The university’s Fall 2021 Operations Plan website will be updated regularly with the school’s coronavirus policies.

S.C. Supreme Court rules on masks in colleges

The S.C. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that USC and other public colleges in the state have the right to require all students to wear masks inside.

In a unanimous six-page opinion issued Tuesday afternoon, the high court said a state budget measure — known as a proviso — that passed in the General Assembly this year “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate” at the University of South Carolina.

The court added that the university cannot single out unvaccinated students and require only them to wear a mask.

South Carolina and Clemson are among the colleges in the state that have enacted mask mandates for the start of the fall semester.

USC President Harris Pastides ordered a university mask mandate in July for all students, faculty and staff, but S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote him a letter that said the proviso passed by the General Assembly prohibited a universal mask mandate at state universities.

Pastides rescinded the mask mandate, but USC astrophysics Professor Richard Creswick filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the proviso that Wilson claimed prohibited USC from requiring a universal mask mandate, and the court heard the case on an emergency basis.