Coastal Carolina student, mother killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash, reports say

A Coastal Carolina student reportedly died in a plane crash in Alaska.

According to a report from the 11Alive television station in Atlanta, Rachel McArthur, 20, of Woodstock, Georgia, was among six people killed in the crash of a sightseeing plane on Thursday.

A relative told 11Alive that she was a student at Coastal Carolina University.

According to CCU online records, Rachel McArthur was a sophomore intelligence and national security studies major during the 2020-21 school year and was on the President’s Honors List for the fall 2020 semester — indicating she earned a GPA of 4.0 on a minimum of 12 grade hours.

11Alive reported that McArthur’s mother, Andrea, 55, who worked as a flight attendant for Delta for more than 30 years, was also on the plane.

Davis McArthur, identified by the television station as the son and brother of Andrea and Rachel, said they loved helping others above anything else.

According to The Associated Press, the U.S. Coast Guard said the plane’s emergency signal was activated around 11:20 a.m. Thursday and a passing helicopter saw the wreckage and members of the Coast Guard found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. The AP reported there were no survivors.

The crash happened 12 miles northeast of Ketchikan in southeast Alaska, according to the AP, which reported the plane’s five passengers were on an excursion off a Holland America cruise to the Misty Fjords National Monument.

The other passengers who died, according to the AP, were Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, California; and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois. The pilot was identified as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Washington.

Rachel McArthur completed an internship with the Roswell Police Department in Georgia in July, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The department posted: “It was immediately apparent to all around her that Rae was aspirational, motivated and determined to reach her goals. . . . We grieve her loss with our community today, and will miss her dearly.”