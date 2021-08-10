Coastal Carolina will begin the 2021 football season ranked in the top 25

Coastal Carolina will begin the 2021 season as a top 25 team.

The Chanticleers are No. 24 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

The coaches poll is voted on by 65 Football Bowl Subdivision coaches through the American Football Coaches Association, including Coastal’s Jamey Chadwell.

The Chants finished the 2020 season ranked 14th in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and coaches poll, and 12th in the final College Football Playoff Ranking.

CCU went 11-1 with an overtime loss to Liberty in the Cure Bowl after not posting a winning record in three previous seasons at the FBS level, and knocked off fellow top-25 programs BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette during the 2020 season.

Coastal returns 19 of 22 starters on offense and defense this season, as well as most of its primary special teams players.

The Chants are joined in the top 25 by No. 23 Louisiana, giving the Sun Belt Conference two teams in the preseason ranking. Coastal is a co-favorite to win the conference’s East Division with Appalachian State in the preseason Sun Belt coaches poll, while Louisiana is the favorite to win the West Division and conference overall.

CCU is one of just three teams from Group of Five conferences to be ranked, as Cincinnati of American Athletic Conference the is No. 10.

Coastal is ranked 19th in a top 25 released by the NCAA, and Louisiana is No. 25.

The top of the USA Today Coaches Poll looks familiar, as the top five is comprised of No. 1 Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia.

