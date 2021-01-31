John Poston, Horry County Schools vice-chairman, dies

John Poston

Horry County has lost another leader.

Horry County Schools announced late Saturday night that John Poston, District 8 representative and Vice Chairman of the Horry County Board of Education, had died.

“He will be remembered for his passion and love for our school district. He worked tirelessly for our students and staff and served our school communities with great honor and adoration,” the press release stated.

Poston served on the Horry County Board of Education since his first election in November 2008. He was an active civil engineer and land surveyor, according to his district profile. Poston graduated from Francis Marion College and Clemson University. He had a wife and three children.

The school board did not confirm the cause of his death. Earlier this month he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator.

“Our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and we pray for their comfort during these difficult times,” the press release stated.