Horry County Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19; symptoms are mild

Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon, he said in a statement sent to media.

“So far, my symptoms have been mild, and I am hopeful that they will continue to be that way,” he wrote in the statement. “I will remain in isolation for the time designated by health care providers and am looking forward to returning to work.”

Maxey was absent from Monday’s school board meeting, and Velna Allen, the district’s director of student services, filled in for him. Some other HCS administrators were also missing Monday, but spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said she’s unaware of any other leadership members who have tested positive or are quarantining due to contact tracing.

Also absent from Monday’s meeting was board member and vice chairman John Poston, who is currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

Concerns about spread of the virus have led to the district holding all classes remotely for the first two weeks of 2021, and officials are expected to announce by Wednesday whether that will continue into next week.