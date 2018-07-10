Want to take some classes at HGTC? Now you can apply for free

If you've thought about applying to college, whether you're serious about a degree or just want to take a few classes, mark your calendar.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College, which offers associate degrees in 65 areas of study including the culinary arts, will hold a fall admissions open house on July 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The admission application normally costs $30, but is free during the open house.

HGTC spokesperson Sarah Bonnoitt said the school does a free admission open house before each fall and spring semester.

The school is the only technical college in the state to offer degrees in forestry and wildlife management, golf and sports turf management, baking and pastry arts, and sports tourism and recreation management.

Bonnoitt said applying for admission is free even for students who haven't chosen a major.

The school is also hosting several Facebook live videos between July 16 and July 20 with school faculty answering questions about HGTC's distance learning program.

People who comment on the videos will also be a apply to distance learning programs for free, Bonnoitt said.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian