Looking for a job in construction? This free course at HGTC could help

A new partnership at Horry-Georgetown Technical College will give people interested in a career in construction a chance to jump start that move at no cost.
The school is partnering with the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association to launch TRAIN TO WORK, a three-week course designed to provide hands-on training. The free class will also provide certifications.
Enrollment is already open. Anyone interested in the course should contact HGTC officials by phone at (843) 477 2191 or by email at ceinfo@hgtc.edu.
Rose Anne O'Reilly, executive vice president of the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association, believes the program will help speed up construction and development throughout the area.
"While the building industry is experiencing steady growth, this growth could be accelerated if the employment pool was larger," she said in a release announcing the initiative.
