The worksite at the new Oakview Elementary School is full of activity as construction continues on Dec. 8, 2015, in Holly Springs, N.C.
The worksite at the new Oakview Elementary School is full of activity as construction continues on Dec. 8, 2015, in Holly Springs, N.C. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
The worksite at the new Oakview Elementary School is full of activity as construction continues on Dec. 8, 2015, in Holly Springs, N.C. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Local

Looking for a job in construction? This free course at HGTC could help

By Mary Ramsey

mramsey@thesunnews.com

June 28, 2018 04:35 PM

A new partnership at Horry-Georgetown Technical College will give people interested in a career in construction a chance to jump start that move at no cost.

The school is partnering with the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association to launch TRAIN TO WORK, a three-week course designed to provide hands-on training. The free class will also provide certifications.

Enrollment is already open. Anyone interested in the course should contact HGTC officials by phone at (843) 477 2191 or by email at ceinfo@hgtc.edu.

Rose Anne O'Reilly, executive vice president of the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association, believes the program will help speed up construction and development throughout the area.

"While the building industry is experiencing steady growth, this growth could be accelerated if the employment pool was larger," she said in a release announcing the initiative.

  Comments  