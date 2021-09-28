Charges upgraded to murder for man after shooting victim dies, Georgetown police say

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man is now charged with murder after a man he shot died from his injuries.

Raekwon Grant, 26, was shot Thursday during an altercation and died three days later, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Grant was shot Thursday during a fight near Church Street and Stevenson Street, according to coroner’s office. Grant was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he died Sunday. Grant was from Georgetown.

Robert Justin Britt was charged with attempted murder after Grant was shot. The Georgetown Police Department announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that Britt’s charges were upgraded to murder.

Britt also faces an attempted murder charge for shooting at an 18-year-old who was driving the car that Grant was in. Britt was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Britt is being held without bond at Georgetown County Detention Center. Online records show he was booked into jail Thursday about 6 p.m.