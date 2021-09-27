Georgetown man shot last week during fight dies, coroner says

Coroner’s office. jbell@thesunnews.com

A Georgetown man who was shot Thursday died due to his injuries over the weekend, authorities said.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified Raekwon Grant, 26, as the homicide victim. Grant died Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the coroner’s office, Grant was shot Thursday during an altercation near Church Street and Stevenson Street in Georgetown. Grant was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he died three days later. Grant was from Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 8:29 AM.