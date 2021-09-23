Car of woman last seen in Myrtle Beach found set on fire nine miles away from her body

Sheridan Wahl

New police reports reveal that a car belonging to a woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach was set on fire in a cornfield nine miles away from where here body would be found less than 48 hours later.

A police report from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details in the mysterious disappearance and death of Sheridan Wahl, a 21-year-old college student from Tampa, Florida who traveled to Myrtle Beach to visit her dad but never made it to his house.

Wahl’s body was found Tuesday behind a fire station in Florence County, two days after her parents reported her missing. She was last seen at a moped rental on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, about 46 miles away from the fire station in the neighboring county where her body would be found two days later.

At the moped rental, Wahl was denied service for not wearing shoes and she told her mother she was returning home, according to a police report.

Wahl last spoke to her mom on a FaceTime call about 1 p.m. Sunday, when she told her daughter to spend the night in Myrtle Beach to avoid the long drive home at night. Police say her family has not been able to reach her since, and calls to her phone go straight to voicemail.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Deputies found Wahl’s burgundy 2018 Toyota Corolla burned in a corn field at 1:56 p.m. Sunday off of Keith Lane in Scranton, S.C., a town with a population of about 900, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office report. That was just an hour after anyone last heard from Wahl.

The car did not have a license tag and the vehicle identification number was illegible, the report states.

Wahl’s burned car was left about nine miles from where her body would be found less than 48 hours later.

Tuesday about 8:30 a.m., Florence County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a woman’s body found near the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department Station 1, according to the incident report.

The three fire department personnel who found Wahl’s body told deputies they checked her pulse and found that she was already dead.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“It appeared she had been there a while because of the different colors of her skin,” a Florence County sheriff’s deputy wrote in the police report.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating Wahl’s disappearance and death and was called to the scene where Florence County sheriff’s deputies found her body. SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby declined to provide any comment, citing an open investigation.

The deputy said he found Wahl lying face down in the grass behind the fire station’s training tower. A brown hat and sunglasses were found near her body.

She wore a brown tank top, orange shorts and no shoes.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 3:38 PM.