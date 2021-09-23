Mother ‘heartbroken’ about death of daughter who went missing from Myrtle Beach

Sheridan Wahl

The family of a woman who went missing from Myrtle Beach and was found dead three days later shared news of their heartbreak on Facebook.

Kelly DeArment Wahl, the mother of Sheridan Wahl, 21, who was found dead in Florence County on Tuesday, shared the news of her daughter’s death to Facebook on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken beyond belief,” the Facebook post begins.

“Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend. She will be missed more than words can ever express,” Kelly Wahl wrote.

Wahl was a college student in Tampa, Florida. She was enrolled at the University of South Florida at the time she went missing, according to Althea Johnson, USF Assistant Director of Media Relations. Wahl, a marketing major, had attended the university since fall of 2018, Johnson said.

Kelly Wahl alluded to the uncertainty still surrounding the case and the open investigation.

“Please note that the case has yet to be closed – and details have not been confirmed. A full statement will be released pending more information,” she wrote. “In the meantime, the family graciously requests that their privacy be respected and deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support from all.”

Police update on Sheridan Wahl death investigation

Myrtle Beach police determined that Wahl left the city “safely” before being found dead in neighboring Florence County.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department initially investigated Wahl’s disappearance before determining she had left the police agency’s jurisdiction “safely,” according to a Facebook post from the police department.

At that point, Myrtle Beach police asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to step in and investigate the case “as they have state-wide jurisdiction and authority,” according to the Facebook post.

Wahl was supposed to be in Myrtle Beach to visit her father but never made it to his house Sunday. Her body was found Tuesday behind a fire station in Florence County.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about Wahl’s case to contact SLED at 803-737-9000.