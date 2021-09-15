State trooper who killed man in Horry County was not shot by offender, SLED confirms

Horry County police block off McNeil Chapel Road Saturday, Sept. 11 after a confrontation that led to a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper shooting and killing a man.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper, who was injured in a confrontation in which he fatally gunned down a man, was not shot by the man he killed, according to a spokesperson from the state agency investigating the incident.

Master Trooper W.B. Benton shot and killed Tristan Vereen, 33, after a “struggle ensued” following a police chase on Saturday, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesperson Tommy Crosby told The Sun News that Benton, who underwent surgery Tuesday for his injuries, had not been shot. Crosby would not elaborate further on Benton’s injuries, citing an active investigation. SLED is the agency investigating the incident.

Crosby would not say whether or not Vereen was armed at the time of the confrontation. “Not going to go into specifics of the investigation,” Crosby said. “We will do a complete, thorough, independent investigation into the incident.”

Benton was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation unfolds, according to Capt. Kelley Hughes with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hughes said Benton would remain on leave at least “until all the investigations are complete.”

Benton underwent surgery Tuesday, according to Hughes.

Hughes would not provide details about Benton’s surgery nor his condition.

“I’m not sure if it’s outpatient surgery or not. He was released over the weekend and went back yesterday (Tuesday) for surgery,” Hughes said. “I don’t have any updates on his condition.”

Benton is assigned to Troop 5, whose coverage area includes Horry County. He has been with the South Carolina Highway Patrol since 2010.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The day of the shooting

Benton was patrolling on South Carolina Highway 905 near near Highway 22 when he tried to pull Vereen over for an equipment violation about 3:48 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from SCDPS.

Vereen sped away, driving north on Highway 905, and Benton began a “short pursuit.” Vereen then crashed into a utility building in a residential yard near McNeil Chapel Road.

Vereen exited the car and began to run, and Benton pursued him on foot, according to the news release.

Benton tried to arrest Vereen when a “struggle ensued” that ended with Benton shooting Vereen.

Vereen was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center about 5 p.m., where he died. The cause of his death was a gunshot wound, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Vereen was from the Longs area.

Benton sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the confrontation and was taken to a Conway hospital, according to the news release.