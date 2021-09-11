One involved in Highway Patrol officer shooting dies, coroner announces

Coroner’s office. jbell@thesunnews.com

One person is dead following a police shooting involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol officer.

The Horry County coroner’s office announced the death Saturday night after the shooting. The person died at Grand Strand Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

The person’s identity and cause of death has not been announced as of Saturday night.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to a shooting they say involved a state trooper in Horry County, spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed.

A state trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol shot a man during a confrontation while conducting a traffic stop, a SLED press release stated. The suspect was shot during the incident and taken to a local hospital. The state trooper was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WMBF reported that a Highway Patrol trooper was patrolling on S.C. 905 near S.C. 22 when he tried to perform a traffic stop for an equipment violation just after 3:45 p.m., but the car sped away.

There was a short chase and the suspect crash his car into a utility building in a yard near McNeil Chapel Road, according to SCHP.

SLED conducts investigations after police shootings at the request of the agency involved in the incident.

Agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses and collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed, the press release stated.

The incident in Horry County was the 28th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; two involved the SCHP.

A location has not yet been confirmed by state authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.