Man sentenced to death for Horry County murder now has date set for S.C. Supreme Court

The South Carolina Supreme Court has set a date to hear the case on whether one of the men convicted in a deadly robbery spree in Horry County will get the death penalty.

The case involving Jerome “J.J.” Jenkins is set to be debated at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12, according to the S.C. Supreme Court’s website.

In 2019, a jury found Jenkins guilty for his roles in a trio of robberies that resulted in two murders and left the community on edge.

McKinley Daniels and James Daniels also were convicted for their roles in the incidents.

In early January 2015, Balla Paruchuri was shot and killed at a Sunhouse store. Weeks later the trio committed two more robberies, including one at another Sunhouse store where Trish Stull was shot and killed.

James Daniels was convicted of murder and two counts of armed robbery, and he was sentenced to life in prison. McKinley Daniels pleaded guilty in 2019 to murder and armed robbery and will spend at least 45 years behind bars.

Jenkins’ fate is still in the courts, where it has reached the state’s highest point. In his death penalty appeal, “the court will consider a constitutional challenge to section 16-3-20(B) of the South Carolina Code (2015) and several evidentiary and procedural rulings made by the trial court,” the supreme court’s website states.

Jenkins was convicted only of the Paruchuri killing.