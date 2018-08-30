Jury hands down verdict in Conway Sunhouse killing, robbery case

A jury found James Daniels guilty for a robbery and murder and a Conway Sunhouse convenience store and a robbery at a Lake Arrowhead Road Scotchman.

The Horry County jury handed down its verdict on Thursday following a two-day trial.

Daniels was on trial for his role in the two robberies and the killing of Trish Stull at the Oak Street Sunhouse store in January 2015. The state said Daniels didn’t shoot Stull, but his role in the crimes led to the murder charge.

The defense maintained that Daniels’ co-defendants — McKinley Daniels and Jerome “JJ” Jenkins — are the evil parties. Those two face criminal charges, but were not part of the trial. The defense added two empty chairs next to James Daniels thought the trial to represent the other defendants.

The trio also face charges in connection to a robbery and separate murder weeks earlier at a S.C. Highway 905 Sunhouse.

In his closing statement, Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson described the three as a robbery team. It was Daniels that always went first – just like he was the first one to face trial – as he surveyed the store before the other defendants committed the robberies. Daniels also drove the getaway car to and from the scenes.

“You don’t have to pull the trigger … we’re asserting he put everything into operation,” Hixson said.

Hixon also noted that Jenkins wore James Daniels’ clothes, red pants and a gray sweatshirt, during several robberies. Hixson said they switched clothes and when Daniels scoped out the Conway Sunhouse on a cold, January day he wore only a T-shirt and shorts.

“He gave JJ the shirt off his back and the pants off his legs so he could go in and rob and kill Trish Stull,” Hixson said.

Defense attorney Barbara Pratt reminded the jury that she asked them to watch for assumptions and misinformation. The real issue, she said, was if James Daniels was part of the planning of the crime.

“These guys are evil criminal types,” Pratt said about the other defendants. “These two had some kind of plan.”

There was no meeting around a table where the three planned their crimes, Pratt said.