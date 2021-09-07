Ocean Boulevard shooting leads to attempted murder charge, Myrtle Beach police say

Myrtle Beach police. jlee@thesunnews.com

Shots fired on Ocean Boulevard Monday led to an attempted murder charge, Myrtle Beach police said.

The Labor Day shooting led to the arrest of Kyree Lavell Brown, 29. Brown, who is from Myrtle Beach. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a dwelling, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard. There were no reported injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. The Myrtle Beach Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.