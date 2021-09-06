One in custody after Labor Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach police say

Myrtle Beach police. The Sun News file photo

Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting on Ocean Boulevard in the early hours of Labor Day, officials said.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired about 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 12000 block of North Ocean Boulevard, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police have one person in custody, according to the Facebook page. There are no reported injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. The Myrtle Beach Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.