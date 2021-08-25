Myrtle Beach police charge man with murder, drug possession after parking lot shooting

Myrtle Beach police. The Sun News file photo

A Myrtle Beach man is charged in connection to the Sunday night shooting that occurred in the 500 block of 28th Avenue North, according to police.

Michael Antonio Harris, 32, is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, manufacturing, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm, Myrtle Beach police said.

The victim, a man who has yet to be identified, had injuries police could not initially identify. Later police announced he was shot and had died.

Myrtle Beach police received a 911 call about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night regarding a man lying in a parking lot needing help on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North. Police initially called his injuries “severe” and “unknown” and said that the man was unresponsive, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Officers determined the man had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. He later died from his gunshot injuries, according to an updated Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Myrtle Beach police said one person was in custody in connection to the shooting as of about 4 p.m. Monday.