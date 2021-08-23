Man with ‘unknown’ injuries was shot and killed, Myrtle Beach police say

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is actively investigating this incident.

A man whose injuries police could not initially identify was shot and has since died, Myrtle Beach cops determined.

Myrtle Beach police received a 911 call about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night regarding a man lying in a parking lot needing help on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North. Police initially called his injuries “severe” and “unknown” and said that the man was unresponsive, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Officers found the man had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. He later died from his gunshot injuries, according to an updated Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Police urged the public to contact the department’s tip line at 843-918-1382, stressing that callers can choose to remain anonymous.