‘I’ll shoot you’: Robbers took cash at hotel, fled police in Myrtle Beach, cops say

A man threatened to shoot another man during a robbery near Myrtle Beach on Monday, according to an Horry County police report.

The victim was leaving WoodSpring Suites, an extended-stay hotel located at 220 Whitty Drive in the Carolina Forest area of Horry County, with deposit money when he was approached by a man about 1:15 p.m., police say.

The victim said he put the bag of deposit money in his vehicle before the suspect pulled a gun and demanded the cash. The victim said the suspect told him, “I’m not playing. I’ll shoot you,” before grabbing the bag of cash from the vehicle, according to the report.

The victim told police he’d never seen the suspect before and did not know of anyone who would have wanted to commit the act.

Authorities did not provide names of the victim or suspect.

The victim told police that after the suspect took the cash he took off in a Mercury Grand Marquis with paper tags that had another male in the driver’s seat, the report states.

Myrtle Beach police spotted the vehicle a short time later entering Broadway at the Beach but were unable to apprehend the suspects, according to the report.

On Monday evening, Horry County police tweeted about the incident, alerting citizens about the “armed and dangerous” men on the loose, saying the vehicle was last seen at 29th Avenue North and U.S. Highway 17 Bypass and advising anyone seeing it to call 911.

As of Wednesday morning it was unclear if the suspects had been caught. The Sun News reached out to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov on Wednesday morning but did not immediately get a response.