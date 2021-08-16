Crime

Horry police alert public about vehicle with ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects on loose

Horry County police

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle encompassing individuals considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say the individuals committed a robbery on Whitty Drive outside of Myrtle Beach around 1:15 p.m. Monday. Few details about the nature of the robbery were provided by the department.

Police say the car, a Mercury Grand Marquis, has paper tags and was last seen near 29th Avenue North and U.S. Highway 17 Bypass.

Police ask anyone who sees the car to contact 911.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service