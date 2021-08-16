Horry police alert public about vehicle with ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects on loose

Horry County police

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle encompassing individuals considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say the individuals committed a robbery on Whitty Drive outside of Myrtle Beach around 1:15 p.m. Monday. Few details about the nature of the robbery were provided by the department.

Police say the car, a Mercury Grand Marquis, has paper tags and was last seen near 29th Avenue North and U.S. Highway 17 Bypass.

Police ask anyone who sees the car to contact 911.