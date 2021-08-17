How a Tinder date led to Horry County police’s hours-long standoff with a wanted man

A standoff with police just outside Conway on Aug. 15, 2021 ended with one person arrested. galbert@thesunnews.com

A man who was arrested in Horry County after a Tinder date ended in an hours-long police standoff was wanted in Pennsylvania for charges of strangulation and ramming into a police car.

The standoff with Corry Brooks, 32, began Sunday near Conway when a man received alarming text messages from his ex-girlfriend. Believing she was in danger, the man called Horry County police, according to an incident report.

The man who called police said his ex-girlfriend went on a Tinder date with Brooks and brought him back home. She texted her ex-boyfriend saying she was scared her date was going to kill her.

Police arrived at an address on University Forest Drive just outside Conway to conduct a welfare check on the woman, according to the police report. Officers tried and failed to get in touch with the woman, though they could hear the voices of a man and a woman through the walls. At one point, police saw a blind move at the front of the house. Despite police orders, Brooks would not come outside.

The situation turned into a two-hour standoff with the SWAT team, negotiations teams and special operations to work to get Brooks outside the home.

About 2 p.m. Sunday, Brooks was brought out in handcuffs in front of dozens of spectators.

According to WHTM-TV, Manheim Township, Pa. police responded to a stolen vehicle call and found Brooks behind the wheel on June 25. Brooks tried to hit a police officer twice with the car and rammed into a police cruiser, according to the report.

A Manheim Township police officer fired multiple shots at Brooks, the Pennsylvania TV station reported in June.

WHTM reported Aug. 13 that Brooks was charged in Lancaster County, Pa., with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, institutional vandalism and accidents involving damage to property.

Even before the police-involved shooting in June, Brooks had warrants out for his arrest, according to WHTM reporting. Brooks already faced charges for felony strangulation and flight to avoid apprehension.

Brooks was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the jail website. He is charged with being a fugitive and has no bond set. Jail records show Brooks is from Lancaster, Pa.