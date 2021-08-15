Crime

2-hour police standoff near Conway ends in arrest of wanted man

A standoff with police just outside Conway on Aug. 15, 2021 ended with one person arrested.
Gerard Albert galbert@thesunnews.com

A man was arrested by Horry County police Sunday afternoon after an almost two-hour standoff outside of Conway.

Corry Brooks, 32, was wanted out of another jurisdiction, according to police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. He is from York, Pa., according to jail records.

Brooks refused to come out of a house on University Forest Drive when police arrived. Around noon Sunday, Horry County police special operations team worked to get Brooks outside.

Just after 2 p.m., Brooks was taken into custody, brought out in handcuffs as dozens of neighbors watched. Brooks is booked in J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no charges listed and with no bond.

