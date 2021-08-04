Horry County woman charged with attempted murder. Her alleged weapon was a car

A Loris woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she intentionally hit someone with her car.

On Feb. 28, Christasia Williams was allegedly involved in a car wreck that Horry County police determined was intentional, according to a police report.

Williams, 18, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday morning. She was released from jail after posting her $2,000 bond later that day.

According to the jail website, Williams would have been 17 when the car crash reportedly happened. Questions about how police handle charges made in situations where the accused was a minor at the time of the crime were left via voicemail Wednesday for Horry County spokesperson Aaron Spelbring .

The car crash happened on Sandridge Loop near Longs, the police report said. When police questioned two women on-scene, they told police that everyone involved in the incident was related and that they would handle it among family. They told police that they were in their 20s, according to the incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

Three days later, on March 3, the mother of the person who was hit by the car spoke with police officers. The woman told police that her daughter was hit by a car allegedly driven by a girl who was seeing the father of the other woman’s child.

The woman stated that her daughter was not related to the women the police officer spoke with, according to the incident report. She said the two women lied to police to cover up the incident.

It is unclear from the police report whether the victim of the assault was a minor. Her name and all other identifying information were redacted from the police document.

The police report contains no information on the extent of the victim’s injuries.