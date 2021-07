Horry County police respond to suspicious package near Gardner Lacy Boulevard

Horry County police. jbell@thesunnews.com

Horry County police are asking people to avoid the area near Gardner Lacy Boulevard and Clear Pond Boulevard.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, police announced they responded to a call regarding a suspicious package on Gardner Lacy Boulevard.

The area between Clear Pond Boulevard and Reed Brook Drive is currently closed to traffic, police announced on Facebook.

Around 2:15 p.m. police gave the “all-clear” for the area and officers left the scene.