Crime

Little River bank robber asks for less jail time, cites mental health, drugs for crime

A North Carolina man who robbed a bank in Little River is asking a judge for less jail time, citing his mental health and drug addiction as the reason for the crime.

Anthony McKeithan, who was 38 at the time of the 2018 robbery, filed a post-conviction relief in Horry County Court this week. In the court filing, usually a last effort to get a new trial or reduced sentence, McKeithan blamed his public attorney for not appealing the 15 year sentencing handed down in August 2020.

McKeithan wrote that the crime was non-violent and he was unarmed during the robbery. At the time, McKeithan wrote, he “had a drug problem and was trying to get help.” He also wrote that a jail doctor diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia and his lawyer did not have him evaluated for mental illness.

He is asking a judge for less jail time and to be placed into a drug treatment program.

In July 2018, McKeithan walked into a BB&T bank in Little River and passed a hand-written note to the cashier demanding money. He made off with less than $2,000.

He was arrested days after the robbery near Brunswick, NC.

