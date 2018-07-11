Police charge North Carolina man with Little River BB&T robbery

The 38-year-old is accused of robbing a Little River bank was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday.
Brunswick County Sheriff's deputies arrested Anthony McKeithan, 38, according to Horry County Police Spokesman John Harrelson. He will be extradited to South Carolina in the future.
Police say McKeithan robbed the BB&T in Little River on Tuesday.
A victim told police that McKeithan entered the bank, went back to his car in the lot and then returned, according to an arrest report. He approached a teller and passed a handwritten note. The victim grabbed all of the $100 bills and gave them to the suspect.
McKeithan fled before getting more money., according to the report.
It is believed that McKeithan got less than $2,000, according to the report.
Comments