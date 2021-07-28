Former CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Grand Strand indicted on embezzlement charges

The Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand. jbell@thesunnews.com

The former CEO and executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand is now facing charges related to allegations of embezzling more than $100,000 from the nonprofit, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

The Grand Jury indictments allege that Dione Buonto used money from the organization to pay for personal items including hair and beauty products, home decor, moving expenses, tuition for her son and personal travel for her and her family members, the office stated in a news release.

She also issued bonus checks to herself without board approval, according to the indictment, which alleges the crimes occurred Dec. 2014-Jan. 2020.

Buonto had worked at the organization since 2013 and as its chief officer since 2016 before she was let go in January 2020. Then-board chair Kim Hardee told The Sun News last April that the decision was related to “some discrepancies” they discovered, and Myrtle Beach Police confirmed she was the subject of an active investigation.

Hardee, who is no longer a board member, said Wednesday she was pleased to hear Buonto is facing charges for the crimes she allegedly committed, and she knows the club is ready to move forward and put this all in the past.

Buonto is facing six charges of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, felonies that could add up to 45 years in prison total.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.