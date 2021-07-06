Slain baby’s young siblings tested positive for drugs, Conway police say

In the same household where Conway police found an unresponsive three-week-old baby, two young girls tested positive for drugs, police records show.

The two girls were in the care of a man and woman who Conway police say are responsible for the death of the three-week-old infant.

At about 2:30 p.m. on May 5, Conway police arrived at a house on Sanctuary Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive three-week-old baby.

The baby was taken to Conway Medical Center via an ambulance, the police report states. The baby later died on an undisclosed date, authorities said.

Conway police called the South Carolina Department of Social Services to the scene on Sanctuary Boulevard in reference to the one- and four-year-old girls. The DSS collected samples to run drug tests on the two girls, according to the police report.

Both girls tested positive for illegal drugs, the report states.

The man and woman placed a one-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl at a risk of harm “effecting the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety” according to an incident report from the Conway Police Department.

Heather Lee Hare, 28, is charged with homicide by child abuse and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.

Heather Hare’s arrest warrants state that she was the mother of all three children.

Hare was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center May 5, where she remains, according to jail records. She has no bond set.

Josh Gordon Hare, 28, was charged with two counts each of unlawful conduct toward a child and unlawful neglect of a child, according to the jail website.

On May 7, Josh Hare was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he remains. His bond is set at $20,000.

Josh and Heather Hare were charged in connection to the death of the three-week-old baby last week.